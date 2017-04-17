New Game: Project Highrise: Las Vegas

New Game: Project Highrise: Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: MobyGames

Get ready to go "all in" and join the cutthroat world of Las Vegas' high-rolling resort moguls. Create a getaway destination for the mid-century elite, an oasis of decadence in the Nevada desert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving from Texas To Vegas 1 hr Well Well 7
Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire 1 hr Well Well 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 14 hr Toya W 103
Florence McClure womens correctional facilty Sun Anonomyous 1
Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16) Sat Bottom16 6
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Apr 13 Cordwainer Trout 17
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Apr 13 Al Davis 15
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC