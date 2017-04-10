Nevada sheriff: 2 from Washington held after 2-county chase
A sheriff's spokesman in Nevada says two people from the Seattle area are jailed in Las Vegas on multiple charges after their arrests during the weekend following a two-county vehicle chase. Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly said Monday that county sheriff's deputies arrested 30-year-old Sonny Bucsit of Lynnwood, Washington, and 22-year-old Sierra Turner of Mountlake Terrace, Washington, before dawn Sunday in a white Ford Taurus on U.S. 95 near Indian Springs.
