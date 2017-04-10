Nevada sheriff: 2 from Washington hel...

Nevada sheriff: 2 from Washington held after 2-county chase

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A sheriff's spokesman in Nevada says two people from the Seattle area are jailed in Las Vegas on multiple charges after their arrests during the weekend following a two-county vehicle chase. Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly said Monday that county sheriff's deputies arrested 30-year-old Sonny Bucsit of Lynnwood, Washington, and 22-year-old Sierra Turner of Mountlake Terrace, Washington, before dawn Sunday in a white Ford Taurus on U.S. 95 near Indian Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Fulcos 9 min Music Man 1
The Fulcos 13 min Music Man 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas Sun On the Road 1
Circus Buffet Apr 7 Local 5
Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising Apr 7 Local 5
Free advertising for local Vegas small business... (Dec '09) Apr 6 dsaurey 2
ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15) Apr 6 SanDiegoHmu 3
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,028 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC