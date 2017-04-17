Nevada Senate Signs Permission Slip for Las Vegas Light Rail
Nevada senators are green-lighting a bill that would provide the permission necessary to build high-capacity systems of transportation in Las Vegas. Senate Bill 149 would lay the groundwork to implement a multi-billion-dollar light rail plan being considered to link McCarran International Airport with the Las Vegas Strip.
