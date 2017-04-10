Nevada secretary of state alleges vot...

Nevada secretary of state alleges voter fraud, blames DMV

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Nevada's secretary of state has launched a voter fraud investigation, claiming the Department of Motor Vehicles may have inadvertently added a number of people to the voter rolls who were not citizens in the last presidential election. Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske made the announcement in a letter Friday evening to the state DMV director, Terri Albertson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving from Texas To Vegas 5 hr Local 6
Florence McClure womens correctional facilty 13 hr Anonomyous 1
Florence McClure womens correctional facilty 13 hr Anonomyous 1
Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16) Sat Bottom16 6
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Apr 13 Cordwainer Trout 17
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Apr 13 Al Davis 15
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Apr 13 Kathy 30
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,351,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC