Nation's first public needle vending machine for drug users debuts in Las Vegas

Program Manager of Trac-B Exchange Chelsi Cheatom demonstrates the pilot of the first-in-the-country needle vending machine to fight bloodborne diseases at the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto Chelsi Cheatom, program manager of Trac-B Exchange, demonstrates a needle vending machine to fight bloodborne diseases at the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.