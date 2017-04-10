Nation's first public needle vending ...

Nation's first public needle vending machine for drug users debuts in Las Vegas

Program Manager of Trac-B Exchange Chelsi Cheatom demonstrates the pilot of the first-in-the-country needle vending machine to fight bloodborne diseases at the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto Chelsi Cheatom, program manager of Trac-B Exchange, demonstrates a needle vending machine to fight bloodborne diseases at the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

