NASA to present 4K live-stream from space during NAB in Las Vegas
NASA will give Earth dwellers the first live-streaming look at 4K Ultra HD video from space, in an event co-produced with Amazon Web Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Unlimited Twitter Followers FREE for Life
|8 hr
|anon
|1
|The Fulcos
|23 hr
|Music Man
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Apr 9
|On the Road
|1
|Circus Buffet
|Apr 7
|Local
|5
|Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising
|Apr 7
|Local
|5
|Free advertising for local Vegas small business... (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|dsaurey
|2
|ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15)
|Apr 6
|SanDiegoHmu
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC