Music: Steely Dan jams with extended ...

Music: Steely Dan jams with extended run at Venetian

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

While sitting dead-center in the Venetian's cavernous Opaline Theatre and allowing the warmth of Steely Dan's 1977 jazz-rock opus "Aja" to wash over me, I realized something: We really need to adjust the characterization of what is currently being called the Las Vegas residency. That's not to say the classically unconventional rock band's nine-show run here, which started Wednesday and continues through the end of the month, doesn't deserve the residency tag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16) 6 hr Bottom16 6
Moving from Texas To Vegas 19 hr Open Shop 5
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Thu Cordwainer Trout 17
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Apr 13 Al Davis 15
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Apr 13 Kathy 30
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis Apr 13 Kathy 6
Pacifica San Martin Assisting Living Apr 13 Kathy 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,507 • Total comments across all topics: 280,330,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC