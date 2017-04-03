Mojave Max Emerges, Signaling Sign Of...

Mojave Max Emerges, Signaling Sign Of Spring

Local officials say they see a sign of spring in southern Nevada with the emergence of a desert tortoise from a winter form of hibernation in an enclosure at a federal preserve outside Las Vegas. Clark County conservation program spokeswoman Heather Green said the tortoise dubbed Mojave Max was seen above-ground Wednesday near the visitor center at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

