Microblading creates natural looking eyebrows in Las Vegas

Angie Lapp gets her eyebrows microbladed at The Body Spa Salon on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto Audrey Collins, left, microblades Angie Lapp's eyebrows at The Body Spa Salon on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Henderson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.