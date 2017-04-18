Microblading creates natural looking eyebrows in Las Vegas
Angie Lapp gets her eyebrows microbladed at The Body Spa Salon on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto Audrey Collins, left, microblades Angie Lapp's eyebrows at The Body Spa Salon on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Henderson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|4 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|104
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Anoynomous
|43
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|Thu
|JDR626
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|Apr 19
|Local
|3
|Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to...
|Apr 18
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Apr 16
|Local
|6
|Florence McClure womens correctional facilty
|Apr 16
|Anonomyous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC