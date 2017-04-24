McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas posts busiest March on record
A Hawaiian Airlines plane prepares to take off from McCarran International Airport on Wedesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye McCarran International Airport had its busiest March on record with more than 4.2 million airline passengers, topping a previous record set a decade ago by roughly 100,000 travelers, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Tuesday.
