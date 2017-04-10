Man treated for burns after something explodes in his pocket at Las Vegas airport
McCarran International Airport marque sign is seen on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, in Las Vegas. A man is being treated for severe burns after something exploded in his pocket as he waited for his flight home Sunday night at McCarran International Airport.
