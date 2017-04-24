Man dies 3 weeks after crash on 215 Beltway in Las Vegas
About 6 a.m. April 6, the 77-year-old man was driving north on the 215 Beltway near Charleston Boulevard. He attempted to make a lane change and lost control of the vehicle, according to the Highway Patrol.
