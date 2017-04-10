Lighter Note: Reality stars gone wrong, Tom Brady's annoying meal...
While these reality stars may have captivated cameras with their entertaining antics for 15 minutes, these celebs quickly went from fame to shame. In May 2016, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady released a nutritional manual based on his very own diet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Fulcos
|3 hr
|Music Man
|1
|The Fulcos
|3 hr
|Music Man
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Sun
|On the Road
|1
|Circus Buffet
|Apr 7
|Local
|5
|Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising
|Apr 7
|Local
|5
|Free advertising for local Vegas small business... (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|dsaurey
|2
|ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15)
|Apr 6
|SanDiegoHmu
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC