Lease: No rent for Raiders at Las Vegas stadium
A draft of a lease agreement calling for no rent was unveiled during a Thursday gathering of the public entity overseeing the proposed $1.9 billion project. Las Vegas Stadium Authority board Chairman Steve Hill has said the entity, which would own the stadium, cannot receive any revenue because it could cause bonds for the project to lose their tax-exempt status.
