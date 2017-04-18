Leadership Las Vegas program acceptin...

Leadership Las Vegas program accepting applications

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

"We continue to be one of the fastest-growing communities in the country," said Cara Clarke, executive director of the foundation. "If we're going to continue to thrive as a community, we need leaders who understand who we are as a community, who are connected to each other, and who are committed to impacting change that is beneficial to all."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 13 hr Go Blue Forever 104
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) Apr 20 Anoynomous 43
Needing to get my party favors for this weekend Apr 20 JDR626 1
Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire Apr 19 Local 3
News Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to... Apr 18 BiggBunyon 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas Apr 16 Local 6
Florence McClure womens correctional facilty Apr 16 Anonomyous 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,341 • Total comments across all topics: 280,491,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC