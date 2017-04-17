Lawyer sees constitutional fight in Las Vegas journalist's arrest
A lawyer for a journalist arrested covering a weekend protest at President Donald Trump's hotel in Las Vegas says the misdemeanor case raises several constitutional and legal issues. Attorney Dominic Gentile said today the arrest has First Amendment free press implications, and he said he'll investigate whether KLAS-TV photojournalist Neb Solomon was on private property, as police alleged.
Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
