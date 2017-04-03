Las Vegas police: Officers fired at suspects with stolen guns
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Westmoreland Drive, near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue, in Las Vegas on Friday, March 31, 2017. @bleblancphoto Las Vegas police used lethal force last week against two suspects who were armed with stolen guns, but both suspects survived.
