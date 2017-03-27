Las Vegas police identify officer inv...

Las Vegas police identify officer involved in Thursday shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department identified officer Kevin Dumesic as the shooter in Thursday's officer-involved shooting in the southwest valley.Police said Thursday an officer, now identified as Dumesic, fired one shot at a man who possibly committed a burglary near the 9800 block of River Trader Street, near Moutain's Edge Park.Officers searching the neighborhood saw a man who "peeked up" over a backyard wall and appeared to be holding a long gun. Police said Dumesic fired one shot at the man and missed.

