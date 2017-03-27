Las Vegas police identify officer involved in Thursday shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department identified officer Kevin Dumesic as the shooter in Thursday's officer-involved shooting in the southwest valley.Police said Thursday an officer, now identified as Dumesic, fired one shot at a man who possibly committed a burglary near the 9800 block of River Trader Street, near Moutain's Edge Park.Officers searching the neighborhood saw a man who "peeked up" over a backyard wall and appeared to be holding a long gun. Police said Dumesic fired one shot at the man and missed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|5 hr
|Black top
|4
|Bellagio robbery suspect told Las Vegas police ...
|12 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising
|Fri
|ThomasA
|3
|Chef Knock-off: Todd Wilbur is a hit at recreat... (Jul '07)
|Mar 30
|Leo
|55
|Molly blow
|Mar 28
|JeanClaude87
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Mar 27
|Jeanette_J
|102
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Mar 24
|Adamant81
|16
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC