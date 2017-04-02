Las Vegas Philharmonic Guild Hosts Ro...

Las Vegas Philharmonic Guild Hosts Rohemian Rhapsody Gala To Honor Lia Roberts, 6/3

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Las Vegas Philharmonic Guild will host a Romanian Rhapsody fundraising gala on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 6:00 pm at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. The annual gala will honor the first Honorary Consul appointed to the newly formed Nevada Consular Corps in the state of Nevada and long-standing Guild member, Lia Roberts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay las vegas teens 2017 Sat Black top 4
News Bellagio robbery suspect told Las Vegas police ... Sat spytheweb 1
Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising Mar 31 ThomasA 3
News Chef Knock-off: Todd Wilbur is a hit at recreat... (Jul '07) Mar 30 Leo 55
Molly blow Mar 28 JeanClaude87 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Mar 27 Jeanette_J 102
Las Vegas drug scene Mar 24 Adamant81 16
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,041 • Total comments across all topics: 280,015,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC