Las Vegas Philharmonic Guild Hosts Rohemian Rhapsody Gala To Honor Lia Roberts, 6/3

The Las Vegas Philharmonic Guild will host a Romanian Rhapsody fundraising gala on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 6:00 pm at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. The annual gala will honor the first Honorary Consul appointed to the newly formed Nevada Consular Corps in the state of Nevada and long-standing Guild member, Lia Roberts.

