Las Vegas Officials Seek State Permission for Light Rail

State and local government officials presented a legislative plan on March 14, laying the groundwork to build a multi-billion-dollar light rail system to link McCarran International Airport with the Las Vegas Strip. For two years, members of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada have been drawing blueprints for the light rail and makeovers such as pedestrian bridges or wider sidewalks on the Strip.

