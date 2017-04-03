Las Vegas Officials Seek State Permission for Light Rail
State and local government officials presented a legislative plan on March 14, laying the groundwork to build a multi-billion-dollar light rail system to link McCarran International Airport with the Las Vegas Strip. For two years, members of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada have been drawing blueprints for the light rail and makeovers such as pedestrian bridges or wider sidewalks on the Strip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|Sat
|Black top
|4
|Bellagio robbery suspect told Las Vegas police ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|1
|Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising
|Mar 31
|ThomasA
|3
|Chef Knock-off: Todd Wilbur is a hit at recreat... (Jul '07)
|Mar 30
|Leo
|55
|Molly blow
|Mar 28
|JeanClaude87
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Mar 27
|Jeanette_J
|102
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Mar 24
|Adamant81
|16
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC