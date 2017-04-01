Las Vegas Officials Rethink Bus Security, Ads After Shooting
The Las Vegas public transportation system is investigating how it uses surveillance video and vehicle advertisements, a week after a fatal shooting and barricade situation on a public bus shut down the Strip hotel-casino district for hours. Angela Castro, spokeswoman for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, said in a statement Saturday that the agency is working with Las Vegas police to examine those issues from the March 25 incident.
