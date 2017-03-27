Las Vegas oddsmakers favor Chicago Cubs to repeat this year
Now, oddsmakers in Las Vegas predict the team will become only the third in almost 40 years to win it a second straight time. The city's sports books like the team to win it all, with some making the Cubs a 7-2 favorite.
