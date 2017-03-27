Las Vegas oddsmakers favor Chicago Cu...

Las Vegas oddsmakers favor Chicago Cubs to repeat this year

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Now, oddsmakers in Las Vegas predict the team will become only the third in almost 40 years to win it a second straight time. The city's sports books like the team to win it all, with some making the Cubs a 7-2 favorite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay las vegas teens 2017 32 min Black top 4
News Bellagio robbery suspect told Las Vegas police ... 7 hr spytheweb 1
Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising Fri ThomasA 3
News Chef Knock-off: Todd Wilbur is a hit at recreat... (Jul '07) Mar 30 Leo 55
Molly blow Mar 28 JeanClaude87 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Mar 27 Jeanette_J 102
Las Vegas drug scene Mar 24 Adamant81 16
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,983,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC