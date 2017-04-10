Las Vegas news for Saturday, April 15...

Las Vegas news for Saturday, April 15th - VIDEO

12 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan identified the electrical systems as the focus of the investigation at a briefing Friday, but also claimed the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The fire has drawn comparisons to the January 2008 fire that burned part of Monte Carlo's upper facade.

