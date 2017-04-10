Las Vegas news for Saturday, April 15th - VIDEO
Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan identified the electrical systems as the focus of the investigation at a briefing Friday, but also claimed the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The fire has drawn comparisons to the January 2008 fire that burned part of Monte Carlo's upper facade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Bottom16
|6
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|14 hr
|Open Shop
|5
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Apr 13
|Al Davis
|15
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Apr 13
|Kathy
|30
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Apr 13
|Kathy
|6
|Pacifica San Martin Assisting Living
|Apr 13
|Kathy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC