Las Vegas murder suspect arrested in Colorado after manhunt
A Las Vegas suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a woman in January is in custody in Colorado after an armed robbery there, according to Metro Police. Benjamin Weeks, 19, is suspected in the slaying of Adrianna George, 27, who was found gunned down in an east valley apartment, police said.
