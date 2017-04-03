Las Vegas man accused of possessing p...

Las Vegas man accused of possessing potentially explosive chemicals

A Las Vegas man is accused of keeping chemicals at his west valley house that could be used to make an explosive or incendiary device, according to a Metro Police arrest report and a criminal complaint. Nicolai Howard Mork was arrested Dec. 31 and subsequently released on $220,000 bail, according to court records.

Las Vegas, NV

