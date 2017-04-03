Las Vegas house burglarized while homeowner in front yard
Metro Police are trying to track down a suspect who they say broke into a central valley house in broad daylight while the homeowner was in the front yard last month. The man, who reportedly stole jewelry, money, credit cards and personal documents, then tried to use one of the cards at a convenience store and was caught on surveillance images, police said today.
