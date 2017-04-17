Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hep...

Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to get needle vending machines

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Las Vegas will soon become the first city in the U.S. with a program to dispense clean needles via vending machines. Las Vegas will soon become the first city in the U.S. with a program to dispense clean needles via vending machines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire 21 hr ThomasA 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 23 hr Toya W 103
Moving from Texas To Vegas Sun Local 6
Florence McClure womens correctional facilty Sun Anonomyous 1
Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16) Sat Bottom16 6
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Apr 13 Cordwainer Trout 17
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Apr 13 Al Davis 15
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC