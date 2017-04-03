Las Vegas goes blue to support World Autism Awareness Day - PHOTOS
Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Founder/President and CEO Lynda Tache releases butterflies during an event honoring World Autism Awareness Day outside of The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. @csstevensphoto A butterfly lands on the shirt of an attendee during an event honoring World Autism Awareness Day outside of The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
