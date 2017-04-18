Las Vegas fire captain was booked on ...

Las Vegas fire captain was booked on wrong charge in child sex case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A Las Vegas judge was told Thursday that a clerical error put a veteran city fire captain in jail without bail on the wrong child lewdness charge following his arrest in what police called a child sex trafficking investigation. Richard Loughry's defense attorney, Craig Hendricks, said Thursday his 46-year-old client should have been allowed to post bail following his arrest late Monday, because the girl he's accused of paying $300 for sex was 15 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) 14 hr Anoynomous 43
Needing to get my party favors for this weekend 21 hr JDR626 1
Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire Wed Local 3
News Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to... Apr 18 BiggBunyon 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Apr 17 Toya W 103
Moving from Texas To Vegas Apr 16 Local 6
Florence McClure womens correctional facilty Apr 16 Anonomyous 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,448,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC