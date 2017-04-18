Las Vegas fire captain was booked on wrong charge in child sex case

A Las Vegas judge was told Thursday that a clerical error put a veteran city fire captain in jail without bail on the wrong child lewdness charge following his arrest in what police called a child sex trafficking investigation. Richard Loughry's defense attorney, Craig Hendricks, said Thursday his 46-year-old client should have been allowed to post bail following his arrest late Monday, because the girl he's accused of paying $300 for sex was 15 years old.

