Las Vegas area businessman announces bid for governor
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that 47-year-old Jared Fisher of Blue Diamond will bike 1,400 miles from Las Vegas, starting Monday. Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a Republican, is also considering a run to replace Gov. Brian Sandoval, who is term-limited.
