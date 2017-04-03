Las Vegas among top spots for dog attacks on mail carriers
A pitbull named Lucy participates in an awareness event at a YMCA in Los Angeles as part of the U.S. Postal Service's National Dog Bite Prevention Week onThursday, April 6, 2017. Mail carriers in Las Vegas beware, the city is among the top places in the U.S. for dog attacks on Postal Service workers.
