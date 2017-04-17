Jury Deliberating in Nevada Ranch Standoff Case in Las Vegas
A federal jury in Nevada is deliberating the fate of six men accused of wielding assault-style rifles during cattleman Cliven Bundy's dispute with federal agents three years ago. The panel of eight women and four men returns to work Monday, after getting the case Thursday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.
