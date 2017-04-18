Jury Back at Work in Bundy Ranch Standoff Trial in Las Vegas
A federal jury is back at work deliberating in the trial of six men who brought assault-style weapons to a confrontation that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's ranch in April 2014. Jurors began deliberations Thursday afternoon and were off Friday before spending all day Monday and Tuesday going over two months of evidence and testimony.
