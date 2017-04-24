John Mayer Brings The Search For Everything Tour To Las Vegas - Photos, Video & Setlist

On Saturday, guitarist John Mayer held the final night of the North American leg of his The Search For Everything Tour in support of his new solo album of the same name. The show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas featured the tour's standard presentation of the guitarist backed by a full band, performing solo acoustically and with the John Mayer Trio featuring Pino Palladino on bass and Steve Jordan on drums.

