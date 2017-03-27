Jessica Chastain Thought She Was Going To Die When Plane Hit Las Vegas Storm Winds
Jessica Chastain opted to drive back to Los Angeles from Las Vegas on Thursday night after her plane ride to Sin City became a near disaster. The actress was en route to her second CinemaCon appearance in a week to collect the Female Star award when the plane, on which she was a passenger,hit storm winds as it came in to land.
