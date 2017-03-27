Jessica Chastain Thought She Was Goin...

Jessica Chastain Thought She Was Going To Die When Plane Hit Las Vegas Storm Winds

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: WENN Blog

Jessica Chastain opted to drive back to Los Angeles from Las Vegas on Thursday night after her plane ride to Sin City became a near disaster. The actress was en route to her second CinemaCon appearance in a week to collect the Female Star award when the plane, on which she was a passenger,hit storm winds as it came in to land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENN Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising 23 hr ThomasA 3
News Chef Knock-off: Todd Wilbur is a hit at recreat... (Jul '07) Thu Leo 55
Molly blow Mar 28 JeanClaude87 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Mar 27 Jeanette_J 102
Las Vegas drug scene Mar 24 Adamant81 16
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis Mar 23 lovingmywonderful... 5
Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino Mar 21 Orleans Las Vegas 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,974,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC