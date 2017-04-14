Jerry Jones' sneaky role in steering Raiders to Las Vegas 0:0

Jerry Jones' sneaky role in steering ...

In an extensive piece that details the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas , ESPN shows how the Cowboys owner kept the deal together when it appeared ready to blow up. Raiders owner Mark Davis is characterized as a buffoon who somehow manipulated Sheldon D. Adelson, the richest - worth $32.5 billion - and most powerful man in Sin City.

