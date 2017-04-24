Insomniac Reveals Massive Lineup For ...

Insomniac Reveals Massive Lineup For 21st Annual Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

More than 230 world renowned and emerging artists set to perform at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, June 16-18, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAS VEGAS, NV-- - Today, Insomniac revealed the most anticipated lineup of the 2017 festival season, featuring over 230 of the world's leading dance music artists set to perform at the monumental 21st edition of Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. From Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18, unforgettable sets will be heard from dusk till dawn across eight immersive stages and a parade of roaming art cars spread throughout Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) 11 hr Youngun702 40
Steve Wolfson to Donald Trump: We do not care w... Fri Local 1
Steve Wolfson to Donald Trump: We don't care wh... Fri Local 1
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson wi... Fri Local 1
Clark County and Las Vegas have remained defian... Fri Local 1
Clark County and Las Vegas announced that they ... Fri Local 1
Sinclair Broadcast Group to sell KVCW and KSNV ... Fri Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Clark County was issued at April 29 at 2:32AM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,647,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC