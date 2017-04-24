Insomniac Reveals Massive Lineup For 21st Annual Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas
More than 230 world renowned and emerging artists set to perform at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, June 16-18, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAS VEGAS, NV-- - Today, Insomniac revealed the most anticipated lineup of the 2017 festival season, featuring over 230 of the world's leading dance music artists set to perform at the monumental 21st edition of Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. From Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18, unforgettable sets will be heard from dusk till dawn across eight immersive stages and a parade of roaming art cars spread throughout Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
