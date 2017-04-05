Henderson Mother Faces Murder Charges in Death of Son, 2

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Trial Set for Ex-Vegas Domestic Violence Shelter Official A judge in Las Vegas set a trial date for a former administrator at Nevada's largest shelter for domestic violence victims following his arrest on a domestic battery charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.