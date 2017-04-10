Hearing reset for former court-appoin...

Hearing reset for former court-appointed guardian in Las Vegas

This undated Clark County Detention Center booking photo shows April Parks, a former court-appointed financial guardian facing hundreds of felony charges alleging that she stole more than $550,000 from people assigned to her business as wards of the court. A court hearing was reset in Las Vegas for a former court-appointed financial guardian accused of siphoning more than $550,000 out of accounts of people assigned to her business as wards of the court.

