Hearing reset for former court-appointed guardian in Las Vegas
This undated Clark County Detention Center booking photo shows April Parks, a former court-appointed financial guardian facing hundreds of felony charges alleging that she stole more than $550,000 from people assigned to her business as wards of the court. A court hearing was reset in Las Vegas for a former court-appointed financial guardian accused of siphoning more than $550,000 out of accounts of people assigned to her business as wards of the court.
