Friday's Golden Nugget fire was second casino blaze in 24 hours
A small fire at a downtown casino on Friday night represented the second fire on the property of a Las Vegas casino in less than 24 hours. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the Golden Nugget Casino just after 8:40 p.m. on Friday, where an awning of the casino's employee entrance had caught fire, spokesman Tim Szymanski said.
