Firefighters Pull 5 Kittens From Vegas Apartment Fire
Firefighters were able to rescue five kittens from a fire at a Las Vegas apartment complex. The Las Vegas Sun reports that firefighters were called Friday to the complex, where the blaze damaged four units.
