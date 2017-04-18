Film: Late Las Vegas Pioneer Kirk Kerkorian Fulfills...
The estate of late billionaire Kirk Kerkorian is staying true to the businessman and philanthropist's promise to bring the disputed Armenian genocide to the big screen. The late Las Vegas casino mogul Kirk Kerkorian earmarked $100 million of his own fortune to produce a film about the alleged Armenian genocide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|7 hr
|Sonkysst
|42
|Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to...
|12 hr
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|Mon
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Toya W
|103
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Sun
|Local
|6
|Florence McClure womens correctional facilty
|Apr 16
|Anonomyous
|1
|Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16)
|Apr 15
|Bottom16
|6
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC