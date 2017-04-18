Film: Late Las Vegas Pioneer Kirk Ker...

Film: Late Las Vegas Pioneer Kirk Kerkorian Fulfills...

The estate of late billionaire Kirk Kerkorian is staying true to the businessman and philanthropist's promise to bring the disputed Armenian genocide to the big screen. The late Las Vegas casino mogul Kirk Kerkorian earmarked $100 million of his own fortune to produce a film about the alleged Armenian genocide.

