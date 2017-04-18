Ex-FBI agent gets jail time for Michigan gym shooting
" A judge ignored the terms of a plea agreement and sentenced a former FBI agent to jail for shooting at a police officer outside a Michigan fitness club. Judge Dennis Leiber told 35-year-old Ruben Hernandez of North Las Vegas, Nevada, that anyone who shoots at a law enforcement officer is going to jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|23 hr
|Anoynomous
|43
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|Thu
|JDR626
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|Wed
|Local
|3
|Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to...
|Apr 18
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Apr 17
|Toya W
|103
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Apr 16
|Local
|6
|Florence McClure womens correctional facilty
|Apr 16
|Anonomyous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC