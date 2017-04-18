Ex-FBI agent gets jail time for Michi...

Ex-FBI agent gets jail time for Michigan gym shooting

" A judge ignored the terms of a plea agreement and sentenced a former FBI agent to jail for shooting at a police officer outside a Michigan fitness club. Judge Dennis Leiber told 35-year-old Ruben Hernandez of North Las Vegas, Nevada, that anyone who shoots at a law enforcement officer is going to jail.

