Ex-doctor in hepatitis C outbreak dies in prison custody
FILE - In this June 27, 2013 file photo, Dipak Desai takes his seat during his trial in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Desai, the once-prominent Las Vegas doctor who was convicted of murder and 26 other charg... LAS VEGAS - A once-prominent Las Vegas physician who was convicted of murder and 26 other charges in the largest hepatitis outbreak in Nevada history has died in prison custody, a state corrections official said Tuesday.
