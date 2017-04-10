Ex-doctor in hepatitis C outbreak dies in prison custody
This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows Dipak Kantilal Desai, a once-prominent Las Vegas-area endoscopy clinic owner who was convicted of murder and 26 other charges in a 2007 hepatitis outbreak. Prison officials said Tuesday, April 11, 2017, that Desai died late Monday, April 10, 2017, at a Reno hospital in prison custody.
