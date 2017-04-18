EPA directed to evaluate moving its Las Vegas laboratory to Alabama
As part of the federal budget process, a White House office in March asked the Environmental Protection Agency to consider relocating its Las Vegas lab to Alabama or another state, according to details of an internal document shared with the Sun. The agency's current lease with UNLV, which began housing the federal research and development lab in 1966, expires in September 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Anoynomous
|43
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|Thu
|JDR626
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|Apr 19
|Local
|3
|Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to...
|Apr 18
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Apr 17
|Toya W
|103
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Apr 16
|Local
|6
|Florence McClure womens correctional facilty
|Apr 16
|Anonomyous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC