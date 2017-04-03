Del Taco testing online ordering in Las Vegas area
In a move to make fast food even faster, Del Taco is testing its online ordering platform beginning today in the Las Vegas area. Customers can place orders at one of 35 locations via Del Taco's mobile app or online at deltaco.com/order and pick up their food at the drive-thru or inside at a pick-up counter.
