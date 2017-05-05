Crispy Shrimp Tacos Available on Cinco de Mayo at Table 34 Las Vegas
Wes Kendrick, executive chef of Table 34 Las Vegas, has a Cinco de Mayo special planned for lunch on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Youngun702
|40
|Steve Wolfson to Donald Trump: We do not care w...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|Steve Wolfson to Donald Trump: We don't care wh...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson wi...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|Clark County and Las Vegas have remained defian...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|Clark County and Las Vegas announced that they ...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|Sinclair Broadcast Group to sell KVCW and KSNV ...
|Fri
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC