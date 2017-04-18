Court date reset for man accused of random knife attacks
A defense attorney says he'll seek a mental health evaluation for a 32-year-old man accused of killing one person and badly wounding another in random stabbings in Las Vegas. A judge on Monday reset Richi Orlando Briones' initial court appearance for Wednesday to give Briones court-appointed attorney, David Schieck, time to talk with him.
