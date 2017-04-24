County showing lack of vision in considering expressway plan

In their zeal to build an elevated expressway, some Clark County elected leaders are poised to send Las Vegas back to a time when you might have overheard something like this in an average American household: Hop in the car, kids, and let's go for a ride. Mom and I are going to chainsmoke cigarettes with the windows rolled up while you use the backseat like a trampoline and play with those fun toys with the sharp metal edges.

